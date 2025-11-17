Ondas Stock Falls: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) are trading lower Monday afternoon, giving back some of last week’s massive gains despite positive company news. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Ondas announced on Monday that it secured a landmark $8.2 million order from a major European security agency. The contract will deploy multiple Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS systems to protect one of Europe's largest airports, reinforcing the company’s expansion in critical infrastructure defense.

This new order follows a blockbuster third-quarter report last week, where Ondas stock soared after the company reported a 582% year-over-year revenue increase to $10.1 million, driven by its autonomous drone segment.

Following the strong third-quarter performance, Ondas raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $25 million to $36 million, supported by a $23.3 million backlog.

Monday afternoon’s drop could be related to macro headwinds and overall market volatility. Persistent, sticky inflation has prompted hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, diminishing investor hopes for rate cuts and dragging down tech-heavy indices and growth stocks.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, ONDS stock exhibits extremely high Momentum with a score of 99.74.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas Holdings shares were down 15.25% at $6.08 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

