D-Wave Quantum To Unveil Next-Gen Hybrid Tech To Power AI And Supercomputing Boom

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) announced plans to showcase its latest hybrid quantum innovations at the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC25).

The company will demonstrate how its quantum systems integrate with modern HPC environments, highlighting real-world customer use cases and emerging quantum-artificial intelligence applications.

Vice president of Advanced Computing Irwan Owen said D-Wave aims to show how combining quantum processing units (QPUs) with traditional GPUs and CPUs can unlock new levels of scientific and industrial innovation.

D-Wave Quantum stock gained over 252% year-to-date, driven by the Swiss Quantum Technology deal, potential government investment in quantum computing firms, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) planned investment in the sector.

As AI workloads drive soaring power demands at HPC centers, D-Wave sees its hybrid quantum technology as a promising energy-efficient accelerator for AI and computationally complex problems.

In a presentation, Murray Thom, vice president of Quantum Technology Evangelism, will discuss how D-Wave's Advantage2 annealing quantum computer can solve real-world challenges faster and more efficiently than classical systems. He will also detail ongoing collaborations with partners like Germany's Jülich Supercomputing Centre, which purchased a D-Wave annealing system earlier in 2025.

Price Action: QBTS shares are up 1.86% at $30.11 at the last check on Monday.

