IonQ Stock Jumps On Strong Q3 Results, Upbeat FY25 Sales Outlook

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares are moving higher on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter results that exceeded expectations and raised its full-year revenue guidance well above analyst estimates.

What Happened: IonQ reported third-quarter losses of 17 cents per share on an adjusted basis, beating the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of 44 cents per share. The bottom-line results compare to losses of 24 cents per share in the same period last year.

IonQ posted quarterly revenue of $39.9 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $27 million by 47.75% and marking a 221.5% jump from $12.4 million reported in the same quarter last year. Third-quarter revenue also came in 37% above the top end of the company's prior guidance range.

IonQ significantly increased its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $106 million to $110 million, up from the prior range of $82 million to $100 million and above the analyst consensus of $91.3 million.

Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi stated, “I am pleased to report that we once again beat the high end of our revenue guidance, this time by 37%. We are also raising our revenue expectations for the full year to $110 million at the high end of guidance.”

Following the company’s results, Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake maintained a Buy rating while raising the price target to $100 from $70. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $80. DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt maintained a Neutral rating, but increased the price target to $55 from $35.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares have inched up by 0.78% to $55.84 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares traded as high as $57.35 on Thursday before pulling back. The stock remains 34.3% below its 52-week high and is trading 8.4% below its 50-day moving average.

