President Donald Trump has been teasing $2,000 "tariff dividend" payments to American households funded by revenue from tariffs on imported goods.

The idea has critics warning of hidden costs. Entrepreneur and investor Kevin O'Leary called the President's idea out on X, saying it is a "quick band-aid" in a tough economy.

"Everyone loves the idea of a free check, especially in a tough economy. But here's the truth, and it's not always popular. Sending out $2000 checks funded by tariffs might feel good in the moment, but it does nothing to fix the core problem," O'Leary said in a social media post.

He said that $2,000 checks would risk pushing inflation even higher, adding that "inflation is the silent tax that punishes every American, especially the ones who can least afford it."

Tariffs are effectively taxes on imported goods, which themselves can raise prices for consumers.

When those tariffs are then redistributed as cash handouts, the inflationary effects can drive prices even higher as more cash chases fewer goods.

O'Leary suggested that proceeds from tariffs be used to pay down the national debt in order to "strengthen the foundation of the economy, not weaken it."

He argued that long-term financial stability would improve the lives of Americans more than short-term relief in the form of a tariff rebate check.

"That's how you lower mortgage rates, stabilize the bond market, and protect the long-term strength of the U.S. dollar," O'Leary said.

Short-term generosity may win applause — and votes — but sustained fiscal discipline is what truly safeguards prosperity.

"Quick band-aids feel good. Real fiscal discipline keeps the country strong," O'Leary said.

