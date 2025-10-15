Lockheed Martin Shares Are Trading Low Wednesday: What's Going On?

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, among other defense stocks, after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the government may ask them to cut back on buybacks to address shortfalls in deliveries.

What To Know: According to Stocktwits, Bessent told CNBC that the U.S. government "may have to, as their biggest customer, prod them to do fewer stock buybacks" as defense contractors struggle to meet delivery timelines. He noted that in some cases, the federal government is "the only customer" for these firms, giving it leverage to influence corporate decisions.

Bessent added that the move would align with a broader push to strengthen industrial capacity and research and development, particularly as the U.S. navigates strategic competition with China.

LMT Price Action: At the time of publication on Wednesday, Lockheed shares are trading 1.12% lower at $499.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

