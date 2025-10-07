Oracle Stock Is Tumbling Tuesday: Here's Why

Shares of Oracle Corp (NASDAQ:ORCL) are falling Tuesday after The Information reported that the company is facing financial struggles related to renting out Nvidia chips.

What To Know: The Information cited internal Oracle data indicating the company lost nearly $100 million last quarter renting out Nvidia Corp’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Blackwell chips. The report also indicates that Oracle’s gross profit margin from rentals of servers powered by Nvidia chips averaged around 16% over the past year.

Oracle shares were down nearly 5% following the news, according to Benzinga Pro. The sharp sell-off in shares is likely due to the strong run in the stock this year.

Oracle shares are up more than 65% on a year-to-date basis, riding high on database and cloud infrastructure demand from the growing artificial intelligence industry. In its most recent earnings report, Oracle reported that total revenue was up 12% year-over-year as the company’s cloud infrastructure unit grew 55%.

“As a bit of a preview, we expect Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue to grow 77% to $18 billion this fiscal year — and then increase to $32 billion, $73 billion, $114 billion, and $144 billion over the subsequent four years,” said Safra Catz, executive vice chair of Oracle.

The company also recently signed four multi-billion dollar contracts with three different customers and appointed two new co-CEOs. Oracle is not due to report financial results again until December.

ORCL Price Action: Shares of Oracle were down 5.55% at $275.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock has been bouncing around, hitting a high of $293.00 and dipping to a low of $271.14 so far in Tuesday’s session. It’s been a busy day for trading, with 20.7 million shares changing hands. For some perspective, the 50-day moving average currently sits at $263.75.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock