Big Tech's AI Debt Spiral, Nvidia's Stalled UAE Deal And Oracle's Extortion Woes: Weekend Tech Roundup

The weekend was a rollercoaster for the tech industry, with major players like Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., and Nvidia Corporation making headlines. From AI investments pushing tech giants towards debt to stalled chip deals and major hacking campaigns, the sector was buzzing with activity.

AI Investments Pushing Tech Giants Towards Debt

U.S. tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Alphabet Inc., have been heavily investing in artificial intelligence. However, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Lotfi Karoui noted a significant shift towards debt financing as the liquidity positions of these companies approach normalcy.

Nvidia’s UAE Chips Deal Stalled

A multi-billion-dollar deal for Nvidia Corporation to supply advanced AI chips to the UAE has been delayed for months. This has reportedly frustrated CEO Jensen Huang as U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pushes for finalized investments before proceeding with shipments.

Oracle Customers Targeted In Extortion Scheme

Oracle Corporation has warned its E-Business Suite customers about a series of extortion emails following a major hacking campaign. The company has urged its clients to update their products to protect against known software vulnerabilities.

OpenAI CEO to Meet South Korea’s President

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul. This comes as South Korea aims to expand its artificial intelligence industry and OpenAI opens its first Seoul office.

