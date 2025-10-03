Robo.ai Unveils First Digital Wallet For Smart Vehicles

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO) and UAE-regulated digital asset custodian Changer.ae on Friday unveiled Roboy339, the world’s first smart vehicle with a built-in digital wallet at the TOKEN2049 conference.

The debut builds on a strategic agreement signed in August 2025, when Robo.ai and Changer.ae committed to co-developing infrastructure for compliant digital wallets and accounts.

The unveiling marks a milestone in that collaboration and underscores Robo.ai’s progress in deploying “smart machine × compliant stablecoin” capabilities in the Middle East.

Changer.ae, operating under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulation, provides regulated virtual asset custody, establishing the foundation for device-level financial functionality.

The Roboy339 demonstrates how compliant digital wallets can support real-world use cases. The vehicle is capable of automatically processing payments for tolls, charging, maintenance, and leasing, while also managing approved income and other transactions.

The model provides a practical example of embedded finance, integrating services such as payments, credit, and insurance into a non-financial product to enhance efficiency and generate new revenue streams.

Robo.ai CEO Benjamin Zhai stated, “The era of autonomous economics for intelligent devices is upon us. The name Roboy339 is derived from the last three digits of its unique VIN number, it is not only its bank account but also its digital ID. With the support of investors, partners, manufacturers, financial institutions, and regulators, Robo.ai stands at the intersection of the machine economy and the digital economy.”

Changer.ae’s Executive Officer Wang Hao, CFA, commented, “We are pleased to support Robo.ai’s innovation with underlying security and custody capabilities under the ADGM regulatory framework. The integration of blockchain and compliant architecture is one of the key pathways to enable financial sovereignty for smart machines.”

The solution provides compliant financial rails with auditable transactions, offering fleet operators, automakers, mobility platforms, and the IoT industry a scalable way to manage payments across regions. Future plans include expanding to eVTOLs, robotaxis, and logistics fleets, laying the groundwork for new business models built on verified data and token-driven economics.

Robo.ai has also invested several million dollars in Arkreen, a leading DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) platform, to advance the integration of “intelligent machines × DePIN × asset tokenization.” Combined with Changer.ae’s regulated custody, Arkreen’s infrastructure underpins Robo.ai’s embedded finance ecosystem.

To accelerate commercialization, Robo.ai recently secured approximately USD 300 million in strategic funding from U.S.-based Burkhan Capital LLC. The investment will support its three pillars, AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets and fund next-generation initiatives in autonomous driving, commercial vehicles, and eVTOL solutions.

AIIO shares were trading higher by 6.67% to $2.080 premarket at last check Friday.

