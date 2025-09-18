Why Is Robo.ai Stock Trading Higher Thursday?

Robo.ai Inc. AIIO shares are trading higher on Thursday after it announced a strategic investment in Arkreen through the DePIN technology firm aitos.io, aiming to connect artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure.

Robo.ai stated that the tie-up will enable it to build an intelligent machine asset network by combining AI-powered robotics with DePIN blockchain systems. It described this collaboration as a key step in linking the machine economy with Web3 technologies.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robo.ai, which is expanding its footprint in the Middle East, is developing an ecosystem of intelligent machines spanning eVTOL aircraft, robotaxis, and crewless logistics vehicles.

The firms plan to roll out a mechanism that combines robotics and Web3 economics in a self-reinforcing loop, which they said will boost market competitiveness and raise their profile within the Web3 community.

The Key Highlights of this collaboration are Asset Tokenization and Machine Economy, Global Payments and Ecosystem Closed Loop, Middle East Strategic Empowerment, and Data-Driven Intelligent Upgrades, the company said in the press release.

Robo.ai CEO Benjamin Zhai stated, "This strategic investment in Arkreen is a critical step toward the Web3 transformation of the intelligent machine economy. Arkreen's DePIN blockchain infrastructure provides robust technical support for our intelligent device ecosystem, enabling asset monetization and global community collaboration."

"Robo.ai's strategic investment not only injects strong momentum into Arkreen's global strategy but also provides valuable industry resources to accelerate the construction of our decentralized green energy asset network." Said Arkreen Co-Founder and CEO Leo Lin.

Price Action: AIIO shares were trading higher by 33.10% to $2.57 at last check Thursday.

