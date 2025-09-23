What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares closed flat Tuesday. The muted session comes after a period of significant volatility for the electric vehicle maker, which has been recovering from a 52-week low of $15.25 seen earlier in September. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock’s recent ascent has been fueled by a rebound from a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and a vote of confidence from Wall Street, with some analysts raising their price targets.

Adding to the positive sentiment is a recently announced deal to deploy over 20,000 of its vehicles as robotaxis for Uber in Saudi Arabia, a significant step into the autonomous ride-hailing market.

However, investor enthusiasm appears to be tempered by lingering concerns. The company’s lowered 2025 production forecast, reduced to a range of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles, continues to weigh on sentiment.

The flat trading on Tuesday suggests investors are cautiously weighing the promising long-term potential against the more immediate production challenges, leading to a pause in the stock’s recent upward trajectory.

Technical Momentum: LCID closed Tuesday at $22.54, slightly below its 50-day moving average of $22.60, indicating a neutral trend. The stock has a recent high of $23.94, suggesting potential resistance at this level, while the low of $22.23 provides a nearby support point. The overall trend appears to be consolidating, with price action hovering around key moving averages.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, LCID currently has a Momentum score of 13.02, while its short, medium and long-term price trends are all negative.

Image: Shutterstock