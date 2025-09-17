What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc LCID are trading higher Wednesday, continuing a recovery from a 52-week low set earlier in the month.

What To know: Wednesday’s rebound follows a turbulent period for the company. Investor sentiment soured in early September after Lucid executed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and lowered its 2025 production forecast to between 18,000 and 20,000 vehicles. These factors, combined with broader EV market headwinds, sent the stock to a new 52-week low of $15.25.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent volatility, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a strong Momentum score of 9.37.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading higher by 7.4% to $21.19 Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.60 and a 52-week low of $15.25.

