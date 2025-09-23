Plug Power Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On?

Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are pulling back Tuesday afternoon, following the momentum from Monday’s rally, which was spurred by the growing need for alternative energy solutions to power the artificial intelligence boom. The recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve has also bolstered investor confidence in capital-intensive companies like Plug over the past week.

What To Know: The company’s hydrogen fuel cells are seen as a potential green power solution for AI data centers, which require vast, uninterrupted power. This has led to a combination of shifting industry demand and new partnerships in the AI-driven data center market.

Plug Power also disclosed updates to its regulatory filings, including a prospectus supplement related to its May 2025 registration statement, which covers the resale of common stock related to warrants issued in March 2025.

These warrants, representing over 185 million shares at a $2.00 exercise price, will remain valid until March 2028. The company continues to court institutional stakeholders and analysts as part of a broader transparency push.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Plug Power boasts a strong Momentum score of 86.68, reflecting its recent positive price movement.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLUG shares are trading lower by 4.15% to $2.54 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.32 and a 52-week low of $0.69.

