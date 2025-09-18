Radian Group, Intel, Nanobiotix, CrowdStrike And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Radian Group Inc. RDN rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inigo for $1.7 billion.

The deal, funded primarily with cash on hand and excess subsidiary capital, values Inigo at 1.5 times its expected 2025 tangible equity. It is projected to close in the first quarter of 2026 and nearly double Radian's revenue while boosting earnings per share by mid-teens percentages in the first full year.

Radian Group shares jumped 11.2% to $38.63 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

89bio, Inc. ETNB shares jumped 85.3% to $14.98 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Roche.

Intel Corporation INTC gained 24.6% to $31.04 after the company announced it will jointly develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products with NVIDIA, which will invest $5 billion in Intel's stock at $23.28 per share.

Eightco Holdings Inc . ORBS rose 21.5% to $13.14.

Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX gained 18.4% to $12.05 after the company announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from the ongoing Phase 1 Study 1100 evaluating JNJ-1900 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with advanced cancers.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc . NTLA gained 16.8% to $14.50. Intellia Therapeutics completed enrollment in the global Phase 3 HAELO study of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (lonvo-z) for Hereditary Angioedema.

SES AI Corporation SES gained 16.2% to $1.5150. SES AI announced the closing of UZ Energy acquisition.

Altimmune, Inc . ALT rose 14.6% to $4.0911.

Green Plains Inc. GPRE gained 14.5% to $11.03. Green Plains entered into agreement with Freepoint Commodities to monetize 45Z Tax Credits.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares jumped 11.5% to $24.52. Rigetti Computing was awarded 3-year, $5.8 million contract from Air Force Research Laboratory to advance superconducting quantum networking.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD rose 10% to $490.44 as investors react to yesterday's announcement about the company's AI initiatives and acquisition plans. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

FormFactor, Inc. FORM surged 8.6% to $34.52.

Synopsys, Inc . SNPS gained 8.5% to $461.74.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK rose 8.2% to $12.38.

ASML Holding N.V. ASML rose 6.7% to $930.78.

