key stock movers
September 18, 2025 10:19 AM 2 min read

Radian Group, Intel, Nanobiotix, CrowdStrike And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Radian Group Inc. RDN rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inigo for $1.7 billion.

The deal, funded primarily with cash on hand and excess subsidiary capital, values Inigo at 1.5 times its expected 2025 tangible equity. It is projected to close in the first quarter of 2026 and nearly double Radian's revenue while boosting earnings per share by mid-teens percentages in the first full year.

Radian Group shares jumped 11.2% to $38.63 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares jumped 85.3% to $14.98 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Roche.
  • Intel Corporation INTC gained 24.6% to $31.04 after the company announced it will jointly develop AI infrastructure and personal computing products with NVIDIA, which will invest $5 billion in Intel’s stock at $23.28 per share.
  • Eightco Holdings Inc. ORBS rose 21.5% to $13.14.
  • Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX gained 18.4% to $12.05 after the company announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from the ongoing Phase 1 Study 1100 evaluating JNJ-1900 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with advanced cancers.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA gained 16.8% to $14.50. Intellia Therapeutics completed enrollment in the global Phase 3 HAELO study of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (lonvo-z) for Hereditary Angioedema.
  • SES AI Corporation SES gained 16.2% to $1.5150. SES AI announced the closing of UZ Energy acquisition.
  • Altimmune, Inc. ALT rose 14.6% to $4.0911.
  • Green Plains Inc. GPRE gained 14.5% to $11.03. Green Plains entered into agreement with Freepoint Commodities to monetize 45Z Tax Credits.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI shares jumped 11.5% to $24.52. Rigetti Computing was awarded 3-year, $5.8 million contract from Air Force Research Laboratory to advance superconducting quantum networking.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD rose 10% to $490.44 as investors react to yesterday’s announcement about the company’s AI initiatives and acquisition plans. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.
  • FormFactor, Inc. FORM surged 8.6% to $34.52.
  • Synopsys, Inc. SNPS gained 8.5% to $461.74.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK rose 8.2% to $12.38.
  • ASML Holding N.V. ASML rose 6.7% to $930.78.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALT Logo
ALTAltimmune Inc
$4.0814.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$931.456.78%
CLSK Logo
CLSKCleanspark Inc
$12.388.26%
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$491.2010.3%
ETNB Logo
ETNB89bio Inc
$14.9985.5%
FORM Logo
FORMFormFactor Inc
$34.458.44%
GPRE Logo
GPREGreen Plains Inc
$11.0214.7%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$31.3225.8%
NBTX Logo
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$12.2019.6%
NTLA Logo
NTLAIntellia Therapeutics Inc
$14.3515.6%
ORBS Logo
ORBSEightco Holdings Inc
$13.5925.1%
RDN Logo
RDNRadian Group Inc
$38.179.90%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$24.6011.8%
SES Logo
SESSES AI Corp
$1.5015.4%
SNPS Logo
SNPSSynopsys Inc
$461.278.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved