Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 7.46%

7.46% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66% Recent News: On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 7.70%

7.70% B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $91 to $83 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $91 to $83 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $127 to $114 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $127 to $114 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Sept. 10, UPS and American Express AXP announced an expanded agreement to help small businesses grow and drive commerce in their communities.

On Sept. 10, UPS and American Express announced an expanded agreement to help small businesses grow and drive commerce in their communities.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA

Dividend Yield: 5.54%

5.54% Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $147 to $150 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $147 to $150 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $159 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $159 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Copa Holdings posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 6, Copa Holdings posted mixed quarterly results.

Photo via Shutterstock