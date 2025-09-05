Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Docusign Inc DOCU rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 84 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $800.64 million, which beat the Street estimate of $780.24 million and is up from revenue of $736.03 million from the same period last year.
Docusign shares jumped 8.5% to $82.68 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR shares gained 75.1% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Thursday.
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC gained 61.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced it advanced its $200 million Solana-based digital asset strategy.
- Scage Future SCAG rose 49.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT rose 26.4% to $0.1807 in pre-market trading. Univest Securities, LLC announced the closing of $9 million registered direct offering for its client Next Technology Holding Inc.
- Zeta Network Group ZNB gained 20.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO rose 19.3% to $0.5924 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.
- Braze, Inc. BRZE jumped 17.6% to $32.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY2026 outlook above estimates.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO gained 16.4% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
- Pixelworks Inc PXLW surged 10.3% to $8.97 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Innovation Beverage Group Ltd IBG dipped 21.2% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.
- American Outdoor Brands Inc AOUT fell 18.4% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.
- BrilliA Inc BRIA fell 18.3% to $3.39 in pre-market trading. BrilliA shares jumped over 60% on Thursday following cash dividend announcement.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU declined 17.5% to $170.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered FY25 guidance.
- Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE fell 15.3% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Thursday.
- CDT Environmental Tech Invmt Hlds Ltd CDTG shares dipped 15.3% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERO fell 15.2% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
- LifeVantage Corp LFVN declined 14.5% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Quanex Building Products Corp NX fell 13.9% to $18.00 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.
- Copart Inc CPRT dipped 3% to $48.52 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
