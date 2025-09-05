Docusign logo on smartphone in front of a laptop with Docusign information on it.
September 5, 2025 5:20 AM 3 min read

Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Docusign Inc DOCU rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 84 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $800.64 million, which beat the Street estimate of $780.24 million and is up from revenue of $736.03 million from the same period last year.

Docusign shares jumped 8.5% to $82.68 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR shares gained 75.1% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Thursday.
  • iSpecimen Inc. ISPC gained 61.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced it advanced its $200 million Solana-based digital asset strategy.
  • Scage Future SCAG rose 49.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT rose 26.4% to $0.1807 in pre-market trading. Univest Securities, LLC announced the closing of $9 million registered direct offering for its client Next Technology Holding Inc.
  • Zeta Network Group ZNB gained 20.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
  • Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO rose 19.3% to $0.5924 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Thursday.
  • Braze, Inc. BRZE jumped 17.6% to $32.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY2026 outlook above estimates.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO gained 16.4% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
  • Pixelworks Inc PXLW surged 10.3% to $8.97 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Innovation Beverage Group Ltd IBG dipped 21.2% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.
  • American Outdoor Brands Inc AOUT fell 18.4% to $8.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.
  • BrilliA Inc BRIA fell 18.3% to $3.39 in pre-market trading. BrilliA shares jumped over 60% on Thursday following cash dividend announcement.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU declined 17.5% to $170.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered FY25 guidance.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp NVVE fell 15.3% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Thursday.
  • CDT Environmental Tech Invmt Hlds Ltd CDTG shares dipped 15.3% to $0.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERO fell 15.2% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
  • LifeVantage Corp LFVN declined 14.5% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Quanex Building Products Corp NX fell 13.9% to $18.00 in the pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.
  • Copart Inc CPRT dipped 3% to $48.52  in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Photo via Shutterstock

