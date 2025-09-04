Docusign Stock Rallies After Strong Q2 Earnings Report

Docusign, Inc. DOCU released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 84 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $800.64 million, which beat the Street estimate of $780.24 million and is up from revenue of $736.03 million from the same period last year.

Docusign reported the following Q2 financial highlights:

Subscription revenue was $784.4 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $16.2 million, a 13% year-over-year decrease.

Billings were $818.0 million, a 13% year-over-year increase, including approximately 1% positive impact of foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% compared to 82.2% in the same period last year.

“Q2 was an outstanding quarter, with AI innovation launches and recent go-to-market changes leading to strong performance across the eSignature, CLM and IAM businesses,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign.

“Q2 business results outperformed, leading to one of Docusign’s highest growth and profitability quarters in recent years,” Thygesen added.

Outlook: Docusign raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $3.19 billion and $3.2 billion, versus the $3.16 billion estimate.

DOCU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DocuSign stock was up 7.16% at $81.70 in Thursday's extended trading.

