Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Is Surging Wednesday

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher Wednesday morning following a CNBC report that its controlling shareholder, Bain Capital, has received bids to take the company private.

What To Know: According to CNBC, private equity firms Boyu Capital and Advent International have made verbal offers to acquire the luxury winter-wear company.

Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that the bids value Canada Goose at approximately eight times its 12-month average EBITDA. This translates into a valuation of around $1.35 billion.

The potential sale comes as Bain Capital, which took control of the company in 2013, is looking to offload its holding, according to the CNBC report. The move could take the Toronto-listed company private once again, seven years after its 2017 initial public offering.

CNBC noted that while the offers are on the table, a final decision has not been made. Per Tuesday’s report, the due diligence process is expected to take less than two months before a deal is signed.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GOOS shares are trading higher by 14.42% to $13.93 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.42 and a 52-week low of $6.73.

How To Buy GOOS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Canada Goose Holdings – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock