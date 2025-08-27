Nvidia Q2 Set To Spark Frenzy—Crypto Bettors Predict These 5 Red-Hot Issues Will Dominate Earnings Call

Technology titan Nvidia Corp. NVDA is set to release its second-quarter financials on Wednesday, and cryptocurrency bettors on Polymarket are speculating on a variety of topics that could be mentioned during the earnings call.

China Set To Be Hot Topic?

“Datacenter” had the highest odds of 99%, followed by “China,” “Enterprise,” and “Gaming” with 98%.

China is likely to become a hot topic of discussion in the wake of President Donald Trump imposing a 15% revenue share on exports to the country, and China counterattacking with red flags against U.S. chipmakers.

The Data Center segment is the company’s largest, recording 73% year-over-year growth in the first quarter, the highest of the four main reporting segments.

Additionally, the first-quarter Gaming revenue was a record $3.8 billion, up 48% from the previous quarter and up 42% from a year ago.

Punters also expected a 97% likelihood that "Networking" gets discussed during the call. Notably, the firm is introducing Spectrum-XGS Ethernet to interconnect multiple data centers into massive AI super-factories.

Over 57,600 has been wagered on the outcomes as of this writing. The market will resolve to “Yes” if anyone mentions the above terms, regardless of context, during the call.

Polymarket, based on Polygon POL/USD, allows users to buy "Yes" and "No" shares in USDC USDC/USD stablecoin. The shares representing the correct outcome are paid out $1USDC each upon market resolution.

Note that the platform is not accessible in the U.S. due to regulatory restrictions.

What Are Analysts Expecting?

Analysts estimate Nvidia will announce second-quarter revenue of $45.89 billion, up from $30.04 billion in the same quarter last year, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The expected sales would create a new business record, topping the $44.06 billion total from the first quarter.

Analysts predict Nvidia will announce second-quarter earnings per share of $1.00, up from 68 cents per share in the previous year’s second quarter.

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 0.36% in after-hours trading after closing 1.05% higher at $181.70 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

