Interactive brokers logo on screen
August 26, 2025 10:15 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Interactive Brokers Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR shares are trending on Tuesday after the automated global electronic broker was selected to join the S&P 500.

What To Know: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Interactive Brokers will be added to the S&P 500, effective before the market opens on Aug. 28.

The company will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance in the index as Sycamore Partners is set to acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance in a deal expected to be completed soon. Talen Energy will replace Interactive Brokers in the S&P MidCap 400.

Interactive Brokers said last month that client accounts were up 32% year-over-year as of July. The company reported 3.5 million daily average revenue trades in July and ended the period with client equity of $685.8 billion, up 35% year-over-year.

Is IBKR A Good Stock To Buy

When deciding whether to buy a stock, there are some key fundamentals investors may want to consider. One of these factors is revenue growth. Buying a stock is essentially a bet that the business will continue to grow and generate profits in the future.

Interactive Brokers Group has reported average annual revenue growth of 22.39% over the past five years.

It's also important to pay attention to valuation when deciding whether to buy a stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a forward P/E ratio of 32.36. This means investors are paying $32.36 for each dollar of expected earnings in the future. The average forward of Interactive Brokers Group's peers is 23.19.

Other important metrics to look at include a company's profitability, balance sheet, performance relative to a benchmark index. For in-depth analysis tools and important financial data, check out Benzinga PRO.

IBKR Price Action: Interactive Brokers shares were up more than 4% in after-hours following the index shakeup announcement. Shares were down 0.47% at $62.47 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.

IBKR Logo
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$62.810.08%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.28
Growth
85.83
Quality
76.97
Value
60.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved