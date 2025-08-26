Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Serina Therapeutics Inc SER rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has provided written feedback supporting the advancement of SER-252.
Serina Therapeutics shares jumped 25.3% to $7.07 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Invivyd Inc IVVD shares gained 84.1% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. D. Boral Capital maintained a Buy rating on Invivyd and cut the price target to $1.
- Steakholder Foods Ltd – ADR STKH gained 62.4% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. Steakholder Foods announced it has received a positive written opinion from the International Searching Authority for a patent covering the HD144 printing system.
- Beneficient BENF gained 55% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Monday.
- Profusa Inc PFSA rose 45.2% to $0.71 in pre-market trading.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital Tech Hldg Ltd HKPD gained 21% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.
- Ibio Inc IBIO rose 16.5% to $0.99 in pre-market trading. iBio announced closing of $50 million public offering.
- Battalion Oil Corp BATL jumped 16% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after the NYSE American accepted the company’s compliance plan and granted an extension through November 30, 2026.
- Next Technology Holding Inc NXTT gained 8.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday.
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX rose 8% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Monday.
Losers
- ESSA Pharma Inc EPIX dipped 59.8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced an $80 million capital distribution was paid.
- Femasys Inc FEMY fell 42.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Inno Holdings Inc INHD declined 23% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 263% on Monday.
- Capstone Holding Corp CAPS shares dipped 23% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Monday.
- OSR Holdings Inc OSRH declined 17.2% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 96% on Friday.
- Synergy CHC Corp SNYR fell 17% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $4.375 million public offering.
- Molecular Partners AG MOLN fell 13.5% to $3.65 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- HeartCore Enterprises Inc HTCR fell 11.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Monday.
- EHang Holdings Ltd – ADR EH dipped 8.5% to $16.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results and cut its FY2025 sales guidance.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY fell 6.7% to $14.67 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BATLBattalion Oil Corp
$1.3715.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.34
Growth
29.18
Quality
N/A
Value
42.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BENFBeneficient
$0.595253.0%
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.35-21.1%
CTMXCytomX Therapeutics Inc
$2.168.00%
EHEHang Holdings Ltd
$16.28-8.49%
EPIXESSA Pharma Inc
$0.3131-60.0%
FEMYFemasys Inc
$0.2960-42.5%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.2519.1%
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$14.70-6.49%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$1.13-11.7%
IBIOiBio Inc
$0.980015.9%
INHDInno Holdings Inc
$3.65-23.2%
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$1.0078.7%
MOLNMolecular Partners AG
$3.65-13.4%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$1.148.57%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$0.8300-17.8%
PFSAProfusa Inc
$0.701443.2%
SERSerina Therapeutics Inc
$7.1526.8%
SNYRSynergy CHC Corp
$2.43-16.8%
STKHSteakholder Foods Ltd
$0.918169.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.