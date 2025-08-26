Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Serina Therapeutics Inc SER rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has provided written feedback supporting the advancement of SER-252.

Serina Therapeutics shares jumped 25.3% to $7.07 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Invivyd Inc IVVD shares gained 84.1% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. D. Boral Capital maintained a Buy rating on Invivyd and cut the price target to $1.

Steakholder Foods Ltd – ADR STKH gained 62.4% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. Steakholder Foods announced it has received a positive written opinion from the International Searching Authority for a patent covering the HD144 printing system.

Beneficient BENF gained 55% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Monday.

Profusa Inc PFSA rose 45.2% to $0.71 in pre-market trading.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Tech Hldg Ltd HKPD gained 21% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.

Ibio Inc IBIO rose 16.5% to $0.99 in pre-market trading. iBio announced closing of $50 million public offering.

Battalion Oil Corp BATL jumped 16% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after the NYSE American accepted the company's compliance plan and granted an extension through November 30, 2026.

Next Technology Holding Inc NXTT gained 8.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday.

gained 8.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX rose 8% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Monday.

Losers

ESSA Pharma Inc EPIX dipped 59.8% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced an $80 million capital distribution was paid.

Femasys Inc FEMY fell 42.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.

fell 42.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering. Inno Holdings Inc INHD declined 23% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 263% on Monday.

Capstone Holding Corp CAPS shares dipped 23% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Monday.

shares dipped 23% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Monday. OSR Holdings Inc OSRH declined 17.2% to $0.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 96% on Friday.

Synergy CHC Corp SNYR fell 17% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $4.375 million public offering.

fell 17% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $4.375 million public offering. Molecular Partners AG MOLN fell 13.5% to $3.65 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.

fell 13.5% to $3.65 in the pre-market trading session as the company posted a wider quarterly loss. HeartCore Enterprises Inc HTCR fell 11.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Monday.

fell 11.3% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Monday. EHang Holdings Ltd – ADR EH dipped 8.5% to $16.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results and cut its FY2025 sales guidance.

dipped 8.5% to $16.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results and cut its FY2025 sales guidance. Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY fell 6.7% to $14.67 in pre-market trading.

