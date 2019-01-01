Capstone Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company, which develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs for the treatment of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, other hyperlipidemic indications, and acute coronary syndrome/atherosclerosis regression.