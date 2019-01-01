QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.1 - 36.75
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.33
EPS
14.07
Shares
79.3K
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Capstone Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company, which develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs for the treatment of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, other hyperlipidemic indications, and acute coronary syndrome/atherosclerosis regression.

Capstone Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capstone Therapeutics (OTCQB: CAPS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capstone Therapeutics's (CAPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capstone Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capstone Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS)?

A

The stock price for Capstone Therapeutics (OTCQB: CAPS) is $35 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 14:51:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capstone Therapeutics.

Q

When is Capstone Therapeutics (OTCQB:CAPS) reporting earnings?

A

Capstone Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capstone Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Capstone Therapeutics (CAPS) operate in?

A

Capstone Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.