Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In Q3

As of Aug. 25, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Critical Metals Corp CRML

On Aug. 12, Critical Metals announced the appointment of Mathias Barfod as the Company’s President of Greenland Operations, a newly formed role. The company's stock jumped around 55% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $9.89.

RSI Value: 72.8

72.8 CRML Price Action: Shares of Critical Metals rose 11.6% to close at $6.55 on Friday.

Shares of Critical Metals rose 11.6% to close at $6.55 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 73.89 Momentum score.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc RYAM

On Aug. 5, Rayonier Advanced Materials reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results. “Our second quarter results were impacted by a series of extraordinary and largely non-recurring challenges, including tariff volatility, operational disruptions and significant non-cash charges,” said De Lyle Bloomquist, President and CEO of RYAM. The company's stock gained around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.28.

RSI Value: 73.7

73.7 RYAM Price Action: Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials gained 10% to close at $5.57 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock