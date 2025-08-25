Tilray Brands (TLRY) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Tilray Brands Inc TLRY are trading sharply higher Monday morning, bolstered by a positive note from Jefferies and growing optimism around significant U.S. cannabis reform this year. Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on the stock while raising the price target from $1.50 to $2.

What To Know: The upbeat sentiment is largely driven by recent reports on the political front. According to a Marijuana Herald article, five bipartisan congressional staffers anonymously expressed unanimous agreement that marijuana will be rescheduled before the end of the year.

The staffers expect President Trump to finalize the move to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, with a decision anticipated within the next few weeks. While a Marijuana Moment report highlights a division on the issue among key voices in the MAGA movement, the financial implications of rescheduling are clear.

A move to Schedule III, while not full legalization, would be a major catalyst for the industry by allowing companies like Tilray to take advantage of tax write-offs and credits available to other businesses. This change would directly impact profitability and operational efficiency.

Further legislative momentum is seen with the SAFER Banking Act, which staffers also reportedly predict will pass, although likely not until the 2025-2026 session.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TLRY shares are trading higher by 14.3% to $1.31 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.94 and a 52-week low of $0.35.

