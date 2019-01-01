Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tilray
Tilray Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) was reported by Barclays on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting TLRY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.14% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) was provided by Barclays, and Tilray maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tilray, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tilray was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tilray (TLRY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.50 to $4.50. The current price Tilray (TLRY) is trading at is $4.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
