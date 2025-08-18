Nio Stock Is Trending Monday: What's Going On?

NIO Inc NIO shares are trending Monday following the announcement of the EV company’s expansion plans, which includes entry into three new markets. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Nio is set to extend its global presence into Singapore, Uzbekistan and Costa Rica between 2025 and 2026. This strategic move is possible through partnerships with local distribution partners, a decision that could significantly bolster Nio’s global growth.

Nio will be introducing its first right-hand drive model, marking its debut in the American and Central Asian markets. The company’s multi-brand strategy, featuring Nio, Onvo and Firefly, is designed to reach a broader user base and provide more diversified mobility solutions. Recent hedge fund activity has shown renewed interest in Nio, indicating that investors are optimistic about its growth trajectory, especially as global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise.

Nio’s partnerships with leading local distribution partners lay a solid foundation for its global expansion. In Singapore, Nio will partner with Wearnes Automotive, a leading luxury automotive retailer in the Asia-Pacific region. The partnership with Horizontes Cielo Azul Movilidad in Costa Rica marks Nio’s first venture into the Americas, while its collaboration with Abu Sahiy Motors in Uzbekistan signifies the company’s first step into the Central Asian automotive market.

Nio said earlier this month that deliveries declined to 21,017 vehicles in July from 24,925 in June. The deliveries consisted of 12,675 vehicles from the Nio brand, 5,976 vehicles from the Onvo brand and 2,366 vehicles from the company's Firefly brand.

The stock shows a solid uptrend, with recent price action confirming higher highs and higher lows. Key support sits at $4.75, while resistance is forming around $5.05, creating a tight range for traders to watch. The RSI is calculated at 62.45, suggesting momentum is building but approaching overbought territory.

The MACD is bullish, with the signal line at 0.15 and the MACD line at 0.20, indicating upward momentum, though the gap is narrowing. Overall, the market structure supports a bullish outlook, but traders should keep an eye on the resistance levels for potential pullbacks. The stock’s momentum indicators are strong, but caution is warranted as it approaches key resistance.

Analyst ratings reflect neutral sentiment, with the most recent update coming from JPMorgan. JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai maintained Nio with a Neutral rating last week and raised the price target from $4.10 to $4.80.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 1.77% at $4.90 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

