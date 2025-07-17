July 17, 2025 10:38 AM 2 min read

AAR, Lucid Group, Monarch Casino & Resort And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of AAR Corp. AIR rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.

AAR reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01 per share The company reported quarterly sales of $754.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $695.714 million.

AAR shares jumped 12.7% to $84.41 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Lucid Group, Inc LCID shares jumped 30.5% to $2.9897 after the company, Nuro, and Uber announced a global robotaxi program developed for the Uber ride-hailing platform.
  • Palladyne AI Corp. PDYN gained 24% to $11.98.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI shares rose 21.3% to $106.01 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Wednesday.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY climbed 20.7% to $28.41 after the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 20.1% to $1.7906.
  • Waterdrop Inc. WDH gained 16.5% to $1.69.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT rose 16% to $21.33 after the company announced plans to restructure, reduce headcount, and implement cost-saving measures. Baird raised its price target on the stock from $30 to $35.
  • QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 14.4% to $12.98.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI rose 13.3% to $8.07.
  • Unity Software Inc. U gained 13.3% to $38.44. UBS analyst Chris Kuntarich maintained Unity Software with a Neutral and raised the price target from $22 to $33.
  • Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB gained 7.2% to $51.12.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 7.2% to $12.63.
  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD gained 7.1% to $10.78.
  • Albemarle Corporation ALB rose 5.5% to $74.31.

