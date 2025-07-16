Jim Cramer 'Takes A Pass' On This Money-Losing Utilities Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC is losing a lot of money and is down 50%. “I'm going to have to take a pass on that name,” he added.

Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi supports Cramer’s view. On July 14, Mandloi downgraded Fluence Energy from Outperform to Neutral but raised the price target from $6 to $10.

Regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM, Cramer would “rather just see what they report at this point.”

The contract chipmaker, on July 10, reported revenue of about 263.71 billion New Taiwan dollars (US$8.3 billion) for the month. This represents a 17.7% decrease from May 2025 but a 26.9% increase compared to June 2024.

Cramer said, at this point, he would wait for GE Vernova Inc. GEV to come in.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz, on July 14, maintained GE Vernova with a Neutral rating. He also raised the price target from $354 to $544.

When asked about Nebius Group N.V. NBIS, Cramer said, “Just buy CoreWeave CRWV, don't deviate.”

On July 14, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval initiated coverage on Nebius Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is a “money-losing company, and if we get rid of the fervor for the moment about quantum, you'll be buying that $17 stock at $7. And that's what I worry about the most,” Cramer said.

As per the recent news, the firm, on July 15, disclosed that a top-five U.S. bank placed an order for its quantum communication platform, valued at approximately $332,000. This deal marks the company's first commercial sale of its quantum security technologies in the domestic market.

Price Action:

Fluence shares gained 4.8% to settle at $8.32 on Tuesday.

GE Vernova shares rose 0.8% to close at $559.61.

Nebius shares gained 3% to settle at $53.53 on Tuesday.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares gained 3.6% to close at $236.95.

Quantum Computing shares dipped 6.7% to settle at $17.67 on Tuesday.

