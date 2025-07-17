July 17, 2025 6:15 AM 3 min read

Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will engage in strategic restructuring and cost savings.

After the market close on Wednesday, Sarepta Therapeutics introduced a strategic restructuring plan that involves focusing on high-value, high-impact programs and supporting long-term financials.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares jumped 34.1% to $24.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII shares jumped 134.3% to $10.74 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of expanding partnerships for its VLN-based reduced nicotine content products, according to a company statement.
  • Volcon, Inc. VLCN shares gained 106% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT climbed 36.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Windtree shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company entered a securities purchase agreement to support its BNB crypto treasury strategy.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC surged 25.4% to $5.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
  • Draganfly Inc. DPRO rose 21.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. Draganfly shares jumped 43% on Wednesday after the company announced its Cammander3 XL UAV has been selected by the Department of Defense for advanced operation initiatives.
  • Above Food Ingredients Inc. ABVE rose 17.7% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 16.8% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Wednesday.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI surged 15.6% to $101.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET surged 12.3% to $41.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE declined 21% to $0.1594 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $2 million public offering.     
  • LQR House Inc. YHC dipped 21.9% to $8.38 in pre-market trading. LQR House shares jumped 172% on Wednesday after the company and its board were named in a lawsuit about the breach of fiduciary duty.
  • NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB dipped 17.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed US public offering of common shares to support Elk Creek Project Development.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares tumbled 11.2% to $14.16 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares jumped 131% on Wednesday after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.
  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH declined 9.2% to $0.5777 in pre-market trading. Soluna Holdings shares fell 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million common stock offering
  • Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. GITS fell 8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.
  • Pitanium Limited PTNM fell 7.3% to $12.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Jade Biosciences, Inc. JBIO fell 7% to $8.20 in pre-market trading.
  • MP Materials Corp. MP fell 7% to $54.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering.
  • Ingredion Incorporated INGR shares fell 6.8% to $126.07 in pre-market trading.

