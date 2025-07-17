Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will engage in strategic restructuring and cost savings.

After the market close on Wednesday, Sarepta Therapeutics introduced a strategic restructuring plan that involves focusing on high-value, high-impact programs and supporting long-term financials.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares jumped 34.1% to $24.65 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

22nd Century Group, Inc . XXII shares jumped 134.3% to $10.74 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of expanding partnerships for its VLN-based reduced nicotine content products, according to a company statement.

. shares jumped 134.3% to $10.74 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of expanding partnerships for its VLN-based reduced nicotine content products, according to a company statement. Volcon, Inc . VLCN shares gained 106% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday.

. shares gained 106% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc . WINT climbed 36.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Windtree shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company entered a securities purchase agreement to support its BNB crypto treasury strategy.

. climbed 36.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Windtree shares gained 9% on Wednesday after the company entered a securities purchase agreement to support its BNB crypto treasury strategy. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC surged 25.4% to $5.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday.

surged 25.4% to $5.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday. Draganfly Inc . DPRO rose 21.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. Draganfly shares jumped 43% on Wednesday after the company announced its Cammander3 XL UAV has been selected by the Department of Defense for advanced operation initiatives.

. rose 21.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading. Draganfly shares jumped 43% on Wednesday after the company announced its Cammander3 XL UAV has been selected by the Department of Defense for advanced operation initiatives. Above Food Ingredients Inc . ABVE rose 17.7% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday.

. rose 17.7% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Wednesday. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 16.8% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Wednesday.

gained 16.8% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc . MCRI surged 15.6% to $101.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

. surged 15.6% to $101.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET surged 12.3% to $41.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.

Losers

r eAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE declined 21% to $0.1594 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $2 million public offering.

declined 21% to $0.1594 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $2 million public offering. LQR House Inc . YHC dipped 21.9% to $8.38 in pre-market trading. LQR House shares jumped 172% on Wednesday after the company and its board were named in a lawsuit about the breach of fiduciary duty.

. dipped 21.9% to $8.38 in pre-market trading. LQR House shares jumped 172% on Wednesday after the company and its board were named in a lawsuit about the breach of fiduciary duty. NioCorp Developments Ltd . NB dipped 17.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed US public offering of common shares to support Elk Creek Project Development.

. dipped 17.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed US public offering of common shares to support Elk Creek Project Development. Nuwellis, Inc . NUWE shares tumbled 11.2% to $14.16 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares jumped 131% on Wednesday after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods.

. shares tumbled 11.2% to $14.16 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares jumped 131% on Wednesday after the company announced it secured a U.S. patent for an extracorporeal blood filtering machine and methods. Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH declined 9.2% to $0.5777 in pre-market trading. Soluna Holdings shares fell 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million common stock offering

declined 9.2% to $0.5777 in pre-market trading. Soluna Holdings shares fell 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million common stock offering Global Interactive Technologies, In c. GITS fell 8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering.

c. fell 8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering. Pitanium Limited PTNM fell 7.3% to $12.41 in pre-market trading.

fell 7.3% to $12.41 in pre-market trading. Jade Biosciences, Inc . JBIO fell 7% to $8.20 in pre-market trading.

. fell 7% to $8.20 in pre-market trading. MP Materials Corp . MP fell 7% to $54.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering.

. fell 7% to $54.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering. Ingredion Incorporated INGR shares fell 6.8% to $126.07 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock