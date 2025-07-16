Johnson & Johnson Raises FY25 Forecast, Joins Rigetti Computing, Unity Software, Brighthouse Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company raised its FY2025 earnings guidance.

Johnson & Johnson reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, down 1.8% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.68. The pharmaceutical giant reported sales of $23.74 billion, up 5.8% year over year and beating the consensus of $22.85 billion.

Johnson & Johnson shares jumped 6.5% to $165.24 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Smart Digital Group Limited SDM shares jumped 37.5% to $18.82.

shares jumped 37.5% to $18.82. SharpLink Gaming, Inc . SBET rose 25.8% to $36.44 amid continued strength after the company recently provided updates on its ETH holdings and staking protocols.

. rose 25.8% to $36.44 amid continued strength after the company recently provided updates on its ETH holdings and staking protocols. Rigetti Computing, Inc . RGTI gained 24.4% to $15.83 after the company unveiled the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer.

. gained 24.4% to $15.83 after the company unveiled the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer. Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN rose 23.5% to $1.2850.

. rose 23.5% to $1.2850. SS Innovations International, Inc . SSII climbed 22.7% to $6.54. SS Innovations International announced it has installed over 100 SSi mantra surgical robotic systems in seven countries.

. climbed 22.7% to $6.54. SS Innovations International announced it has installed over 100 SSi mantra surgical robotic systems in seven countries. DeFi Development Corp . DFDV rose 19.6% to $29.52.

. rose 19.6% to $29.52. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR gained 19.4% to $47.73 after a 13G filing showed Peter Thiel–linked FF Consumer Growth disclosed a 9.1% stake in the company as of July 8, 2025.

. gained 19.4% to $47.73 after a 13G filing showed Peter Thiel–linked FF Consumer Growth disclosed a 9.1% stake in the company as of July 8, 2025. Circle Internet Group CRCL rose 14.7% to $224.09 following a legislative reversal in Washington. The rally ignited after President Donald Trump announced he had secured the necessary support to advance a pivotal stablecoin bill just one day after it was blocked in a procedural vote.

rose 14.7% to $224.09 following a legislative reversal in Washington. The rally ignited after President Donald Trump announced he had secured the necessary support to advance a pivotal stablecoin bill just one day after it was blocked in a procedural vote. Joby Aviation, Inc . JOBY gained 13.3% to $15.81.

. gained 13.3% to $15.81. Sify Technologies Limited SIFY jumped 11.8% to $5.40. Sify Technologies named JPMorgan Chase Bank as successor depositary for ADR program, effective July 23.

jumped 11.8% to $5.40. Sify Technologies named JPMorgan Chase Bank as successor depositary for ADR program, effective July 23. Unity Software Inc. U gained 12% to $33.24 after Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target from $29 to $35 while maintaining a Buy rating.

gained 12% to $33.24 after Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target from $29 to $35 while maintaining a Buy rating. Summit Therapeutics Inc . SMMT rose 10.6% to $26.95.

. rose 10.6% to $26.95. Karman Holdings Inc . KRMN shares climbed 9.7% to $53.01.

. shares climbed 9.7% to $53.01. Galaxy Digital GLXY gained 9.6% to $22.87.

gained 9.6% to $22.87. Brighthouse Financial, In c. BHF rose 8.9% to $51.63 following a WSJ report suggesting Aquarian is nearing a deal for the company.

c. rose 8.9% to $51.63 following a WSJ report suggesting Aquarian is nearing a deal for the company. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc . VCTR gained 7.7% to $68.61.

. gained 7.7% to $68.61. Symbotic Inc. SYM rose 7% to $51.93 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the stock from $35 to $54.

rose 7% to $51.93 after Oppenheimer raised its price target on the stock from $35 to $54. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 6.2% to $6.34.

