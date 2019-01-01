Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 2.3%, reporting an EPS of $2.67 versus an estimate of $2.61.

Revenue was up $1.10 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.12 2.36 2.27 2.34 EPS Actual 2.13 2.60 2.48 2.59 Revenue Estimate 25.29B 23.74B 22.19B 22.01B Revenue Actual 24.80B 23.34B 23.32B 22.32B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.