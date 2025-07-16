Citigroup Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

Citigroup C reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Citigroup reported on Tuesday that the second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue growth was 8% year-over-year and was $21.7 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $20.9 billion. This growth was driven by each of the five interconnected businesses. The U.S. banking giant reported earnings per share of $1.96, increased from $1.52 a year ago, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.63.

Services revenues of $5.1 billion were up 8%, driven by Treasury and Trade Solutions growth. Markets revenues of $5.9 billion increased 16%, driven by growth in Fixed Income and Equity markets revenues.

Citigroup shares gained 3.7% to close at $90.72 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Citigroup following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained Citigroup with an Overweight and raised the price target from $103 to $107.

TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained Citigroup with a Hold and raised the price target from $85 to $95.

Photo via Shutterstock