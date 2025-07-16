July 16, 2025 8:52 AM 1 min read

Citigroup Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Citigroup C reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Citigroup reported on Tuesday that the second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue growth was 8% year-over-year and was $21.7 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $20.9 billion. This growth was driven by each of the five interconnected businesses. The U.S. banking giant reported earnings per share of $1.96, increased from $1.52 a year ago, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.63.

Services revenues of $5.1 billion were up 8%, driven by Treasury and Trade Solutions growth. Markets revenues of $5.9 billion increased 16%, driven by growth in Fixed Income and Equity markets revenues.

Citigroup shares gained 3.7% to close at $90.72 on Tuesday.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Citigroup following earnings announcement.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained Citigroup with an Overweight and raised the price target from $103 to $107.
  • TD Cowen analyst Steven Alexopoulos maintained Citigroup with a Hold and raised the price target from $85 to $95.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$91.250.58%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.31
Growth
68.09
Quality
19.13
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved