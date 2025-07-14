Veritex Holdings, Sequans Communications, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Monday.
Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX rose sharply during Monday's session after announcing that Huntington Bancshares will acquire them for $1.9 billion.
Veritex Holdings shares jumped 22.1% to $33.52 on Monday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS gained 20% to $5.38 after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.
- Canaan Inc. CAN gained 19% to $0.8620. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000.
- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET surged 18.8% to $25.73. SharpLink Gaming recently announced it purchased 10,000 units of Ethereum.
- So-Young International Inc. SY rose 17.4% to $4.5100.
- SNDL Inc. SNDL gained 16.2% to $1.6150. SNDL will release its second quarter financial results, before market opens on Thursday, July 31.
- DeFi Technologies Inc. DEFT rose 16.2% to $3.5250 after the company provided Bitcoin assets under management updates for its subsidiary, Valour.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX gained 14.5% to $4.5146 after William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- IREN Limited IREN rose 12.8% to $18.31.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS gained 12.1% to $49.68 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68.
- MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 10.2% to $21.10. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000.
- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA gained 8.5% to $34.12.
- NIO Inc. NIO rose 7.3% to $4.1850. The move appears to be driven by continued momentum following the company's Onvo L90 pre-order launch last week.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI gained 6.2% to $211.60. Thomson Reuters will release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 6.
- Block, Inc. XYZ rose 5.7% to $68.88.
