July 14, 2025 10:08 AM 2 min read

Veritex Holdings, Sequans Communications, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX rose sharply during Monday's session after announcing that Huntington Bancshares will acquire them for $1.9 billion.

Veritex Holdings shares jumped 22.1% to $33.52 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS gained 20% to $5.38 after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN gained 19% to $0.8620. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000.
  • SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET surged 18.8% to $25.73. SharpLink Gaming recently announced it purchased 10,000 units of Ethereum.
  • So-Young International Inc. SY rose 17.4% to $4.5100.
  • SNDL Inc. SNDL gained 16.2% to $1.6150. SNDL will release its second quarter financial results, before market opens on Thursday, July 31.
  • DeFi Technologies Inc. DEFT rose 16.2% to $3.5250 after the company provided Bitcoin assets under management updates for its subsidiary, Valour.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX gained 14.5% to $4.5146 after William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • IREN Limited IREN rose 12.8% to $18.31.
  • Nebius Group N.V. NBIS gained 12.1% to $49.68 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68.
  • MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 10.2% to $21.10. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA gained 8.5% to $34.12.
  • NIO Inc. NIO rose 7.3% to $4.1850. The move appears to be driven by continued momentum following the company's Onvo L90 pre-order launch last week.
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI gained 6.2% to $211.60. Thomson Reuters will release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 6.
  • Block, Inc. XYZ rose 5.7% to $68.88.

