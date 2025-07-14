Veritex Holdings, Sequans Communications, Canaan And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. VBTX rose sharply during Monday's session after announcing that Huntington Bancshares will acquire them for $1.9 billion.

Veritex Holdings shares jumped 22.1% to $33.52 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Sequans Communications S.A . SQNS gained 20% to $5.38 after the company announced it bought 683 more Bitcoins and provided updates on its total holdings.

Canaan Inc. CAN gained 19% to $0.8620. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000.

gained 19% to $0.8620. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET surged 18.8% to $25.73. SharpLink Gaming recently announced it purchased 10,000 units of Ethereum.

surged 18.8% to $25.73. SharpLink Gaming recently announced it purchased 10,000 units of Ethereum. So-Young International Inc. SY rose 17.4% to $4.5100.

SNDL Inc . SNDL gained 16.2% to $1.6150. SNDL will release its second quarter financial results, before market opens on Thursday, July 31.

DeFi Technologies Inc . DEFT rose 16.2% to $3.5250 after the company provided Bitcoin assets under management updates for its subsidiary, Valour.

Stitch Fix, Inc . SFIX gained 14.5% to $4.5146 after William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.

. gained 14.5% to $4.5146 after William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. IREN Limited IREN rose 12.8% to $18.31.

rose 12.8% to $18.31. Nebius Group N.V. NBIS gained 12.1% to $49.68 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68.

gained 12.1% to $49.68 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $68. MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 10.2% to $21.10. Shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners traded higher after Bitcoin rose above $121,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc . RNA gained 8.5% to $34.12.

. gained 8.5% to $34.12. NIO Inc. NIO rose 7.3% to $4.1850. The move appears to be driven by continued momentum following the company's Onvo L90 pre-order launch last week.

rose 7.3% to $4.1850. The move appears to be driven by continued momentum following the company's Onvo L90 pre-order launch last week. Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI gained 6.2% to $211.60. Thomson Reuters will release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

gained 6.2% to $211.60. Thomson Reuters will release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Block, Inc. XYZ rose 5.7% to $68.88.

