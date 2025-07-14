July 14, 2025 8:14 AM 2 min read

This Cisco Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Shopify Inc. SHOP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $135. Shopify shares closed at $112.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiated coverage on Innoviva, Inc. INVA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Innoviva shares closed at $18.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC analyst Shiwen Li initiated coverage on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $78. Cisco shares closed at $67.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Nafeesa Gupta initiated coverage on Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $19. Tripadvisor shares closed at $18.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Quintero initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $190. Manhattan Associates shares closed at $196.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

