This Cisco Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Shopify Inc. SHOP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $135. Shopify shares closed at $112.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiated coverage on Innoviva, Inc. INVA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Innoviva shares closed at $18.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC analyst Shiwen Li initiated coverage on Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $78. Cisco shares closed at $67.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Nafeesa Gupta initiated coverage on Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $19. Tripadvisor shares closed at $18.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Quintero initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $190. Manhattan Associates shares closed at $196.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$67.73-0.32%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.90
Growth
12.80
Quality
53.46
Value
21.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm