Nio Stock Continues To Climb: What's Going On?

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading higher Monday. The move appears to be driven by continued momentum following the company’s Onvo L90 pre-order launch last week.

What Happened: Nio on Thursday held its product and technology launch for the Onvo L90. The company announced that the large three-row SUV will start at RMB 279,900 ($39,040), or RMB 193,900 if the customer opts for the battery as a Service option.

The official launch for the Onvo L90 is expected by the end of the month, with deliveries planned to start on Aug. 1 in the Chinese market.

Morgan Stanley recently reiterated a Buy rating on Nio and price target of $5.90 as the analyst firm expects the Onvo L90 launch to be a catalyst for the company. Nio shares have rallied in recent sessions and are now up more than 15% over the past week.

At the beginning of the month, Nio said it delivered 24,925 vehicles in June, up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. 6,400 of those deliveries were Onvo brand vehicles.

Nio said it delivered a total of 72,056 vehicles in the second quarter, up 25.6% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries grew to 785,714 as of June 30.

Nio recently guided for second-quarter sales of $2.69 billion to $2.77 billion versus estimates of $2.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Analysts currently expect the EV company to report a second-quarter loss of 30 cents per share and revenue of $2.76 billion.

Nio has missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the past two quarters. The stock is down about 10.5% year-to-date and is trading well below its 52-week high of $7.71.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 5.13% at $4.10 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nio.