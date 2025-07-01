Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Thumzup Media Corporation TZUP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $6.5 million registered direct offering.
Thumzup Media shares jumped 20.4% to $8.45 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC surged 238.7% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF gained 90.8% to $0.7639 in pre-market trading after the company initiated pre-packaged restructuring process with support of key lenders.
- Prestige Wealth Inc. PWM climbed 64.1% to $0.58 in pre-market trading.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK rose 41.2% to $0.2640 in pre-market trading after falling around 49% on Monday.
- Oragenics, Inc. OGEN gained 35.6% to $5.17 in pre-market trading after dipping over 5% on Monday.
- Davis Commodities Limited DTCK gained 14% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA surged 11.2% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Monday.
- Jyong Biotech Ltd. MENS jumped 10.2% to $9.37 in pre-market trading. Jyong Biotech recently announced the closing of $20 million initial public offering.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 6.7% to $7.24 in pre-market trading after climbing over 16% on Monday.
Losers
- Wag! Group Co. PET shares tumbled 19.3% to $0.1865 in pre-market trading after jumping 120% on Monday.
- Globavend Holdings Limited GVH fell 19.1% to $0.0935 in pre-market trading. Globavend and Strawberrynet Cosmetics, on Monday, executed a strategic partnership.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dipped 18.7% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Monday.
- RedCloud Holdings plc RCT dipped 18% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Monday.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR declined 17.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Monday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN declined 17.2% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA recently conducted a 27% workforce reduction and ceased operations at Applied DNA Clinical Lab.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL fell 16.6% to $11.07in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped 96% on Monday after the company announced data from its first-in-human study for ART26.12.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN fell 14.5% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 93% on Monday.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares fell 12.9% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $200.0 million public offering of common stock.
- Progress Software Corporation PRGS fell 6.6% to $59.70 in pre-market trading. Progress Software posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its guidance for FY2025.
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.