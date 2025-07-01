July 1, 2025 5:23 AM 3 min read

Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Thumzup Media Corporation TZUP rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a $6.5 million registered direct offering.

Thumzup Media shares jumped 20.4% to $8.45 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC surged 238.7% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc.  WOLF gained 90.8% to $0.7639 in pre-market trading after the company initiated pre-packaged restructuring process with support of key lenders.
  • Prestige Wealth Inc. PWM climbed 64.1% to $0.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK rose 41.2% to $0.2640 in pre-market trading after falling around 49% on Monday.
  • Oragenics, Inc. OGEN gained 35.6% to $5.17 in pre-market trading after dipping over 5% on Monday.
  • Davis Commodities Limited DTCK gained 14% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA surged 11.2% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Monday.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd. MENS jumped 10.2% to $9.37 in pre-market trading. Jyong Biotech recently announced the closing of $20 million initial public offering.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI gained 6.7% to $7.24 in pre-market trading after climbing over 16% on Monday.

Losers

  • Wag! Group Co. PET shares tumbled 19.3% to $0.1865 in pre-market trading after jumping 120% on Monday.
  • Globavend Holdings Limited GVH fell 19.1% to $0.0935 in pre-market trading. Globavend and Strawberrynet Cosmetics, on Monday, executed a strategic partnership.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dipped 18.7% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Monday.
  • RedCloud Holdings plc RCT dipped 18% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Monday.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR declined 17.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Monday.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN declined 17.2% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA recently conducted a 27% workforce reduction and ceased operations at Applied DNA Clinical Lab.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL fell 16.6% to $11.07in pre-market trading. Artelo Biosciences shares jumped 96% on Monday after the company announced data from its first-in-human study for ART26.12.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN fell 14.5% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 93% on Monday.
  • Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares fell 12.9% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $200.0 million public offering of common stock.
  • Progress Software Corporation PRGS fell 6.6% to $59.70 in pre-market trading. Progress Software posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also raised its guidance for FY2025.

