5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Patrick Moley

Analyst Firm : Piper Sandler

: Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy : 88%

Latest Rating : Assumed coverage on Block, Inc XYZ with an Underweight rating and a price target of $50 on June 24. This analyst sees around 26% downside in the stock.

: Assumed coverage on Block, Inc with an Underweight rating and a price target of $50 on June 24. This analyst sees around 26% downside in the stock. Recent News: On June 12, Bambu Dessert Drinks announced a comprehensive technology partnership with Square.

Analyst: Yi Fu Lee

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 87%

Latest Rating : Reiterated an Overweight rating on Domo, Inc. DOMO with a price target of $17 on June 25. This analyst sees around 20% surge in the stock.

: Reiterated an Overweight rating on Domo, Inc. with a price target of $17 on June 25. This analyst sees around 20% surge in the stock. Recent News: On June 26, Domo announced an expanded collaboration with Snowflake to deliver a comprehensive suite of applications on Snowflake Marketplace.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm: Roth Capital

Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy: 87%

Latest Rating: Initiated coverage on EQT Corporation EQT with a Buy rating and a price target of $69 on June 24. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the stock.

Initiated coverage on EQT Corporation with a Buy rating and a price target of $69 on June 24. This analyst sees around 19% upside in the stock. Recent News: On April 22, EQT posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 87%

Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS and increased the price target from $40 to $48 on June 23. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. and increased the price target from $40 to $48 on June 23. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 30, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced the completion of public offering of $575 million of common stock at $38.50 per share.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 85%

Latest Rating : Maintained an Overweight rating on Micron Technology, Inc. MU and raised the price target from $150 to $170 on June 26. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Overweight rating on Micron Technology, Inc. and raised the price target from $150 to $170 on June 26. This analyst sees around 37% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 25, Micron reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.

