Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Magnite, GMS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE gained 13.3% to $20.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday.

This settlement, subject to court approval, resolves the DOJ's lawsuit that challenged HPE's acquisition of Juniper and paves the way for the transaction to close.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares jumped 33.2% to $3.3288.

shares jumped 33.2% to $3.3288. Greenlane Holdings, Inc . GNLN gained 24.1% to $3.8206. Greenlane Holdings announced the appointment of Mike Hinson as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Sales.

. gained 24.1% to $3.8206. Greenlane Holdings announced the appointment of Mike Hinson as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Sales. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI surged 20.8% to $7.06.

surged 20.8% to $7.06. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc . DNA gained 19.2% to $11.27.

. gained 19.2% to $11.27. Joby Aviation, In c. JOBY rose 17% to $11.04 after the company announced it completed a series of test flights in Dubai.

c. rose 17% to $11.04 after the company announced it completed a series of test flights in Dubai. Ondas Holdings Inc . ONDS gained 15.5% to $2.1146.

. gained 15.5% to $2.1146. Magnite, Inc. MGNI rose 14.1% to $24.08 after Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $39.

rose 14.1% to $24.08 after Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $39. Newsmax, Inc . NMAX jumped 13.1% to $15.05.

. jumped 13.1% to $15.05. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc . EOSE gained 13.1% to $4.9852.

. gained 13.1% to $4.9852. GMS Inc . GMS gained 11.6% to $108.76 after the company announced it will be acquired by a Home Depot subsidiary for $5.5 billion.

. gained 11.6% to $108.76 after the company announced it will be acquired by a Home Depot subsidiary for $5.5 billion. R ezolve AI PLC RZLV rose 11.5% to $3.0550.

rose 11.5% to $3.0550. Dave Inc . DAVE gained 9% to $272.08 after Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $229 to $320.

. gained 9% to $272.08 after Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $229 to $320. Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 7% to $23.71.

rose 7% to $23.71. Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 6.2% to $151.83.

