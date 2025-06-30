June 30, 2025 11:29 AM 2 min read

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Magnite, GMS And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE gained 13.3% to $20.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday.

This settlement, subject to court approval, resolves the DOJ's lawsuit that challenged HPE's acquisition of Juniper and paves the way for the transaction to close.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares jumped 13.3% to $20.85 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE shares jumped 33.2% to $3.3288.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN gained 24.1% to $3.8206. Greenlane Holdings announced the appointment of Mike Hinson as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Sales.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI surged 20.8% to $7.06.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA gained 19.2% to $11.27.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 17% to $11.04 after the company announced it completed a series of test flights in Dubai.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS gained 15.5% to $2.1146.
  • Magnite, Inc. MGNI rose 14.1% to $24.08 after Rosenblatt raised its price target on the stock from $18 to $39.
  • Newsmax, Inc. NMAX jumped 13.1% to $15.05.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 13.1% to $4.9852.
  • GMS Inc. GMS gained 11.6% to $108.76 after the company announced it will be acquired by a Home Depot subsidiary for $5.5 billion.
  • Rezolve AI PLC RZLV rose 11.5% to $3.0550.
  • Dave Inc. DAVE gained 9% to $272.08 after Benchmark raised its price target on the stock from $229 to $320.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 7% to $23.71.
  • Reddit, Inc. RDDT gained 6.2% to $151.83.

