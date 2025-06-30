Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 6.94%

6.94% Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $46 to $49 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

On April 29, Altria Group posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP

Dividend Yield: 4.34%

4.34% Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $143 to $135 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

PepsiCo reportedly confirmed plans to discontinue manufacturing operations at its Frito-Lay facility in Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California on June 11, bringing an end to more than 50 years of production at the site.

WK Kellogg Co KLG

Dividend Yield: 4.13%

4.13% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $18 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

On May 6, WK Kellogg reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Photo via Shutterstock