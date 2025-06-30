Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after Madryn Asset Management increased its stake in the company to 85.5%.

Venus Concept shares jumped 32.5% to $2.91 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Professional Diversity Network, Inc . IPDN surged 233.7% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.

. surged 233.7% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc . KLTO gained 37.8% to $0.9926 in pre-market trading. Klotho Neurosciences advanced KLTO-202 gene therapy manufacturing to treat ALS with Neuroprotective s-KL RNA splice variant.

. gained 37.8% to $0.9926 in pre-market trading. Klotho Neurosciences advanced KLTO-202 gene therapy manufacturing to treat ALS with Neuroprotective s-KL RNA splice variant. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR climbed 20.3% to $5.13 in pre-market trading. BitMine recently completed a $16.35 million bitcoin purchase for its treasury.

. climbed 20.3% to $5.13 in pre-market trading. BitMine recently completed a $16.35 million bitcoin purchase for its treasury. FGI Industries Ltd . FGI rose 16.5% to $0.6635 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Friday.

. rose 16.5% to $0.6635 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Friday. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ gained 13.6% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Friday.

gained 13.6% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Friday. Perfect Moment Lt d. PMNT rose 12.1% to $0.2735 in pre-market trading after dipping 42% on Friday.

d. rose 12.1% to $0.2735 in pre-market trading after dipping 42% on Friday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc . EPRX gained 12.1% to $5.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.

. gained 12.1% to $5.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc JNPR surged 8.5% to $39.93 in pre-market trading. HPE and Juniper Networks reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

surged 8.5% to $39.93 in pre-market trading. HPE and Juniper Networks reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS jumped 6.4% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Friday.

Losers

INmune Bio, Inc . INMB shares tumbled 46.7% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Friday. INmune Bio revealed top-line results from its MINDFuL Phase 2 trial.

. shares tumbled 46.7% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Friday. INmune Bio revealed top-line results from its MINDFuL Phase 2 trial. Argo Blockchain plc ARBK dipped 34% to $0.24 in pre-market trading.

dipped 34% to $0.24 in pre-market trading. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp . JVSA dipped 33.7% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. Hotel101 Global received an approval to list on NASDAQ under “HBNB”.

. dipped 33.7% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. Hotel101 Global received an approval to list on NASDAQ under “HBNB”. Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA fell 32.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 107% on Friday.

fell 32.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 107% on Friday. Blue Gold Limited BGL declined 27.5% to $45.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 210% on Friday.

declined 27.5% to $45.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 210% on Friday. Autonomix Medical, Inc . AMIX fell 21.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Autonomix Medical shares jumped over 60% on Friday after the company announced it was granted a US Patent for its catheter-based platform technology.

. fell 21.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Autonomix Medical shares jumped over 60% on Friday after the company announced it was granted a US Patent for its catheter-based platform technology. Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG declined 19.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. Bone Biologics shares gained 10% on Friday after the company announced it filed a USPTO patent for rhNELL-1..

declined 19.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. Bone Biologics shares gained 10% on Friday after the company announced it filed a USPTO patent for rhNELL-1.. RedCloud Holdings plc RCT fell 18.5% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 126% on Friday.

fell 18.5% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 126% on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. IROH shares fell 15.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Friday.

shares fell 15.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc TROX fell 10.6% to $5.05 in pre-market trading.

