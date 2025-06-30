June 30, 2025 6:39 AM 3 min read

Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after Madryn Asset Management increased its stake in the company to 85.5%.

Venus Concept shares jumped 32.5% to $2.91 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. IPDN surged 233.7% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Friday.
  • Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.  KLTO gained 37.8% to $0.9926 in pre-market trading. Klotho Neurosciences advanced KLTO-202 gene therapy manufacturing to treat ALS with Neuroprotective s-KL RNA splice variant.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR climbed 20.3% to $5.13 in pre-market trading. BitMine recently completed a $16.35 million bitcoin purchase for its treasury.
  • FGI Industries Ltd. FGI rose 16.5% to $0.6635 in pre-market trading after falling around 9% on Friday.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ gained 13.6% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after dipping 7% on Friday.
  • Perfect Moment Ltd. PMNT rose 12.1% to $0.2735 in pre-market trading after dipping 42% on Friday.
  • Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. EPRX gained 12.1% to $5.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Friday.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc JNPR surged 8.5% to $39.93 in pre-market trading. HPE and Juniper Networks reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.
  • Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS jumped 6.4% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Friday.

Losers

  • INmune Bio, Inc. INMB shares tumbled 46.7% to $2.84 in pre-market trading after falling 15% on Friday. INmune Bio revealed top-line results from its MINDFuL Phase 2 trial.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK dipped 34% to $0.24 in pre-market trading.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. JVSA dipped 33.7% to $7.09 in pre-market trading. Hotel101 Global received an approval to list on NASDAQ under “HBNB”.
  • Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA fell 32.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 107% on Friday.
  • Blue Gold Limited BGL declined 27.5% to $45.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 210% on Friday.
  • Autonomix Medical, Inc. AMIX fell 21.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Autonomix Medical shares jumped over 60% on Friday after the company announced it was granted a US Patent for its catheter-based platform technology.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG declined 19.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. Bone Biologics shares gained 10% on Friday after the company announced it filed a USPTO patent for rhNELL-1..
  • RedCloud Holdings plc RCT fell 18.5% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 126% on Friday.
  • Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. IROH shares fell 15.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Friday.
  • Tronox Holdings plc TROX fell 10.6% to $5.05 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Loading...
Loading...
AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.56-22.4%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.54
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.2360-35.1%
BBLG Logo
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$3.69-19.4%
BGL Logo
BGLBlue Gold Ltd
$47.00-24.8%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$5.2924.0%
EPRX Logo
EPRXEupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc
$5.9412.1%
FGI Logo
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$0.60956.78%
INMB Logo
INMBINmune Bio Inc
$2.87-46.1%
IPDN Logo
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$5.90237.1%
IROH Logo
IROHIron Horse Acquisitions Corp
$9.00-18.2%
JNPR Logo
JNPRJuniper Networks Inc
$39.938.45%
JVSA Logo
JVSAJVSPAC Acquisition Corp
$7.00-34.6%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.959533.3%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.274712.6%
RCT Logo
RCTRedCloud Holdings PLC
$2.64-18.5%
SERA Logo
SERASera Prognostics Inc
$2.76-32.5%
TROX Logo
TROXTronox Holdings PLC
$5.02-11.0%
VERO Logo
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$2.8430.3%
WLDS Logo
WLDSWearable Devices Ltd
$1.494.93%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$1.1713.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved