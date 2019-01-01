CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CF Industries Holdings
CF Industries Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) was reported by RBC Capital on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting CF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.44% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) was provided by RBC Capital, and CF Industries Holdings maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CF Industries Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CF Industries Holdings was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CF Industries Holdings (CF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $105.00 to $100.00. The current price CF Industries Holdings (CF) is trading at is $95.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.