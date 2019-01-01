Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Equinix
Equinix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) was reported by BMO Capital on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $770.00 expecting EQIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.00% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) was provided by BMO Capital, and Equinix maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Equinix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Equinix was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Equinix (EQIX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $825.00 to $770.00. The current price Equinix (EQIX) is trading at is $693.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
