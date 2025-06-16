Why Incyte Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Incyte Corporation INCY rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

QIAGEN and Incyte disclosed a precision medicine collaboration to develop companion diagnostics for patients with mutant CALR-expressing Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs).

Incyte shares jumped 9.6% to $74.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

TMD Energy Limited TMDE surged 203% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after gaining over 75% on Friday.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares jumped 169.6% to $43.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 97% on Friday.

Battalion Oil Corporation BATL jumped 166% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday.

OceanPal Inc OP gained 91.9% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 123% on Friday.

K Wave Media Ltd. KWM rose 69.3% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 50% on Friday.

New Era Helium, Inc. NEHC climbed 51.1% to $0.8206 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday. New Era Helium, last week, announced that its joint venture with Sharon AI, Texas Critical Data Centers, is in active discussions with enterprises to anchor its planned AI infrastructure buildout in Texas.

EchoStar Corporation SATS rose 47.8% to $24.83 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Friday.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO surged 30.2% to $31.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 140% on Friday. AIRO Group priced its $60 million initial public offering of 6 million common shares at $10 per share.

c. surged 30.2% to $31.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 140% on Friday. AIRO Group priced its $60 million initial public offering of 6 million common shares at $10 per share. IperionX Limited IPX gained 13% to $29.31 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.

Losers

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc . SRPT shares tumbled 31.4% to $24.86 in pre-market trading after the company suspended ELEVIDYS shipments and paused ENVISION trial after second fatal liver failure in non-ambulatory Duchenne patients.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI dipped 26.5% to $0.2228 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Friday.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR shares fell 21.9% to $0.8980 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO declined 17% to $0.7141 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Friday.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN fell 15.9% to $0.0085 in pre-market trading after tumbling 34% on Friday.

Gold Royalty Corp. GROY dipped 14.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity, on June 11, initiated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $3 price target.

Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK declined 9.8% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Friday.

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB fell 8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on June 6, reiterated its Market Outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $15 price target.

. fell 8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on June 6, reiterated its Market Outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $15 price target. FiEE, Inc. MINM declined 7% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.

declined 7% to $2.47 in pre-market trading. Omada Health, Inc. OMDA fell 5.4% to $16.18 in pre-market trading.

