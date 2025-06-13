Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff in June

As of June 13, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Matador Resources Co MTDR

On June 12, Matador Resources promoted William Lambert to EVP, CFO and Head of Strategy. The company's stock jumped around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $66.89.

RSI Value: 70.8

70.8 MTDR Price Action: Shares of Matador Resources gained 1% to close at $49.50 on Thursday.

Shares of Matador Resources gained 1% to close at $49.50 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 23.17 Momentum score with Value at 90.25.

TotalEnergies SE TTE

On April 30, TotalEnergies reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.83, down 15% year over year (Y/Y), and missed the consensus of $1.88. For the second quarter of FY25, the company anticipates hydrocarbon production to 2% to 3% Y/Y, with an impact from more planned maintenance than during the first quarter of 2025 (50 kboe/d) and second quarter of 2024. The company anticipates the average LNG selling price to be between $9 and $9.5/Mbtu in the second quarter of 2025. The company's stock gained around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $71.03.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 TTE Price Action: Shares of TotalEnergies gained 1.6% to close at $63.07 on Thursday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock