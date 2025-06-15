Among the top mid-cap stocks that gained last week, most were energy stocks, driven by a spike in oil prices fueled by the Middle East conflict.

Oklo Inc. OKLO stock rose 26.59% after the company was issued a Notice of Intent to Award by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy to provide clean power through its Aurora powerhouse for a U.S. Air Force site. It also raised $400 million via an equity offering, and several analysts increased their price forecasts on the stock. Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC stock increased 25.63% last week. Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT stock climbed 21.75% last week after Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang commented that quantum computers will soon solve real-world problems beyond classical computing, boosting interest in quantum-linked stocks. Transocean Ltd. RIG stock gained 20.29% last week due to rising oil prices amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. MP Materials Corp. MP stock rose 18.87% last week after reports that the Trump administration plans to invoke Cold War-era powers to accelerate rare earth projects. Sasol Limited SSL stock increased 18.48% last week. Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR gained rose 17.11% last week. Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI stock increased 16.77% last week following energy sector momentum driven by surging oil prices and Middle East instability. PBF Energy Inc. PBF stock rose 15.41% last week after energy stocks rallied amid rising crude prices and geopolitical conflict. CVR Energy, Inc. CVI stock gained 14.83% last week after the strength of the oil market lifted energy shares broadly.

Photo via Shutterstock