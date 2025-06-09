Why Circle Internet Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Circle Internet Group CRCL rose sharply in today's pre-market trading on continued IPO launch strength.

Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, made a powerful public debut last week, with shares surging more than 29% on Friday following Thursday’s IPO. The stock opened at $69, more than double its $31 IPO price, giving the company an initial valuation of $6.9 billion.

Circle Internet Group shares jumped 18.1% to $126.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO shares jumped 123.5% to $0.4582 in pre-market trading after the company said gene therapy boosted lifespan by 20% in mice, eyes anti-aging breakthrough.

. surged 110.9% to $3.29 in pre-market trading. Know Labs shares jumped 205% on Friday after the company announced that entered into an agreement to be acquired by Goldeneye 1995. Also, the company announced a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Ohmyhome Limited OMH jumped 59.4% to $0.9627 in pre-market trading after dipping 43% on Friday. Ohmyhome, on May 21, announced a registered direct offering of 4.04 million ordinary shares at $0.45 per share.

. climbed 55.8% to $3.38 in pre-market trading as the company signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a profitable U.S.-based electronics manufacturing company. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc . TPST surged 32.2% to $10.90 in pre-market trading. Tempest Therapeutics, last week, announced it received orphan drug designation from the EMA for its amezalpat for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma

gained 31.5% to $0.3123 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 80% on Friday. The company recently announced that it is not aware of any new material developments or pending announcements concerning its business operations that may be contributing to the recent volatile market activity. PolyPid Ltd . PYPD rose 23.5% to $4.0401 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline results from its pivotal SHIELD II Phase 3 trial of D-PLEX100 for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions, which has received Fast Track designation from the FDA.

. rose 17.8% to $32.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive Phase 1 data of first-in-class once-monthly amylin candidate MET-233i. Graham Corporation GHM gained 17.7% to $49.44 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Losers

Sunnova Energy International Inc . NOVA shares tumbled 27% to $0.1586 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

. dipped 24.1% to $ 5.21 in pre-market trading as the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Friday. Namib Minerals NAMM shares fell 19.9% to $25.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Friday.

c. declined 14.8% to $0.4950 in pre-market trading. Silo Pharma's recently board approved the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT declined 14.7% to $0.9300 in pre-market trading. Helius Medical Technologies, last week, announced a $9.1 million public offering.

dipped 14.2% to $0.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Friday. Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN fell 12.9% to $0.5922 in pre-market trading. Opendoor Technologies filed preliminary proxy for July 28 special meeting seeking shareholder approval for reverse stock split at ratio between 1-for-10 and 1-for-50.

fell 11.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Friday. EchoStar Corporation SATS fell 10% to $15.74 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday.

