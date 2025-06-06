Circle (CRCL) Stock Surges After Successful IPO Debut: What's Going On?

Circle Internet Group CRCL, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, made a powerful public debut this week, with shares surging 37.8% to $114.57 Friday following Thursday's IPO. The stock opened at $69, more than double its $31 IPO price, giving the company an initial valuation of $6.9 billion.

What To Know: Circle raised approximately $1.1 billion by offering 34 million Class A shares, including 14.8 million from the company and 19.2 million from selling shareholders. The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 5.1 million shares.

This IPO marks a milestone for Circle after a failed SPAC attempt in 2021. The listing comes amid broader market caution, with many firms issuing conservative guidance as earnings season ends. However, Circle's USDC, a dollar-backed stablecoin, is seeing rising demand for use in digital payments, cross-border transactions and treasury operations.

Analysts cite growing regulatory clarity in the U.S. and a recent Deutsche Bank report predicting stablecoins are nearing mainstream adoption. Circle's debut is being viewed not just as a tech IPO, but as a key step in the integration of stablecoins into global finance.

