June 6, 2025 10:20 AM 2 min read

Quanex Building Products, Manchester United, Byrna Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Friday.

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation NX rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Quanex Building reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $452.50 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $439.30 million.

Quanex Building Products shares jumped 23.4% to $21.10 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX shares jumped 27% to $4.4776.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL jumped 17.7% to $97.48 after gaining 168% on Thursday.
  • The Generation Essentials Group TGE rose 17% to $11.76.
  • Manchester United plc MANU gained 15.2% to $15.94 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT rose 15.8% to $8.48.
  • Taseko Mines Limited TGB gained 13.5% to $2.9450.
  • Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT surged 13.2% to $6.78.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN rose 12.7% to $29.96. Byrna Technologies announced preliminary fiscal second quarter record revenues of $28.5 million.
  • QXO, Inc. QXO rose 11.7% to $18.74. Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson initiated coverage on QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $44.
  • TSS, Inc. TSSI gained 10% to $18.70.
  • Applied Digital Corporation APLD climbed 9.8% to $14.05.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN rose 9.3% to $34.42.
  • CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV climbed 9.1% to $147.34.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 8.2% to $17.78.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 7.7% to $689.00.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV gained 6.6% to $198.94. AeroVironment will report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24.

Photo via Shutterstock

