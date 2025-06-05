June 5, 2025 7:46 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Likes Dominion Energy, But Isn't 'A Fan' Of This Real Estate Stock

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Dominion Energy, Inc. D. “It's fine. For a while, I was worried about the balance sheet. I think we're ok,” he added.

Supporting his view, Dominion Energy, on May 1, reported first-quarter revenue of $4.076 billion, beating the consensus of $3.97 billion. Adjusted EPS was 93 cents, up from 55 cents a year ago, beating the consensus of 75 cents. The company reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance range to $3.28 – $3.52 per share (consensus $3.39).

Cramer said he is “not a fan” of Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM, as its yield is “too low.”

On the earnings front, Iron Mountain, on May 1, posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, beating market estimates of 40 cents per share.

The company's quarterly sales came in-line with estimates at $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain raised its FY2025 AFFO guidance from $4.85-$4.95 to $4.95-$5.05 and also boosted its FY2025 sales guidance from $6.65 billion-$6.80 billion to $6.74 billion-$6.89 billion.

Price Action:

  • Dominion Energy shares fell 1.1% to settle at $56.08 on Wednesday.
  • Iron Mountain gained 0.3% to settle at $100.21 on Wednesday.
