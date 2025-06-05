Jim Cramer Likes Dominion Energy, But Isn't 'A Fan' Of This Real Estate Stock

Zinger Key Points
- Cramer says he is "not a fan" of Iron Mountain.
- Jim Cramer likes Dominion Energy.
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Dominion Energy, Inc. D. “It's fine. For a while, I was worried about the balance sheet. I think we're ok,” he added.
Supporting his view, Dominion Energy, on May 1, reported first-quarter revenue of $4.076 billion, beating the consensus of $3.97 billion. Adjusted EPS was 93 cents, up from 55 cents a year ago, beating the consensus of 75 cents. The company reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance range to $3.28 – $3.52 per share (consensus $3.39).
Cramer said he is “not a fan” of Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM, as its yield is “too low.”
On the earnings front, Iron Mountain, on May 1, posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, beating market estimates of 40 cents per share.
The company's quarterly sales came in-line with estimates at $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain raised its FY2025 AFFO guidance from $4.85-$4.95 to $4.95-$5.05 and also boosted its FY2025 sales guidance from $6.65 billion-$6.80 billion to $6.74 billion-$6.89 billion.
Price Action:
- Dominion Energy shares fell 1.1% to settle at $56.08 on Wednesday.
- Iron Mountain gained 0.3% to settle at $100.21 on Wednesday.
