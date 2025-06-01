United States Steel, Applovin And Ulta Beauty Are Among Top Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 26-May 30): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- United States shares upped after reports that Nippon Steel is set to finalize its acquisition at $55 per share.
- Veeva Systems shares rose as multiple analysts raised price targets after the company raised its FY26 guidance.
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- United States Steel Corporation X shares jumped 25.45%. Japan’s Nippon Steel is set to finalize its acquisition of the company at $55 per share, according to sources familiar with the matter.
- Unity Software Inc. U shares escalated 19.30% after Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded the company from Hold to Buy and raised the price forecast from $22 to $29.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV shares rose 18.75% after multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock. The company recently raised its FY26 guidance.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT shares upped 16.71% as President Donald Trump signed a suite of executive orders to revive the U.S. nuclear industry.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares increased 14.88% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Reddit, Inc.’s RDDT stock increased 14.27% after it was named among the additions to the Russell 3000 index.
- Hologic, Inc. HOLX stock grew 14.12% after private equity firms TPG and Blackstone BX recently bid to acquire the company, valuing it at over $16 billion.
- Intuit Inc. INTU stock upped 13.12%, possibly amid overall market strength after President Trump delayed 50% EU tariffs to July.
- Heico Corporation HEI shares were up 12.19% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- Applovin Corporation APP stock gained 11.82% last week. It continued upward momentum following strong Q1 earnings and tariff truce tailwinds.
APPAppLovin Corp
$390.741.69%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.82
Growth
51.33
Quality
Not Available
Value
8.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$470.5011.6%
XUnited States Steel Corp
$54.231.88%
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$125.12-0.10%
BXBlackstone Inc
$138.55-0.24%
HEIHeico Corp
$299.64-0.18%
HOLXHologic Inc
$61.33-2.53%
INTUIntuit Inc
$752.00-0.69%
RDDTReddit Inc
$111.752.49%
UUnity Software Inc
$26.009.38%
VEEVVeeva Systems Inc
$278.86-0.06%
