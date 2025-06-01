June 1, 2025 12:18 PM 2 min read

United States Steel, Applovin And Ulta Beauty Are Among Top Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 26-May 30): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor

Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. United States Steel Corporation X shares jumped 25.45%. Japan’s Nippon Steel is set to finalize its acquisition of the company at $55 per share, according to sources familiar with the matter.
  2. Unity Software Inc. U shares escalated 19.30% after Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded the company from Hold to Buy and raised the price forecast from $22 to $29.
  3. Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV shares rose 18.75% after multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock. The company recently raised its FY26 guidance.
  4. BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT shares upped 16.71% as President Donald Trump signed a suite of executive orders to revive the U.S. nuclear industry.
  5. Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA shares increased 14.88% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  6. Reddit, Inc.’s RDDT stock increased 14.27% after it was named among the additions to the Russell 3000 index.
  7. Hologic, Inc. HOLX stock grew 14.12% after private equity firms TPG and Blackstone BX recently bid to acquire the company, valuing it at over $16 billion.
  8. Intuit Inc. INTU stock upped 13.12%, possibly amid overall market strength after President Trump delayed 50% EU tariffs to July.
  9. Heico Corporation HEI shares were up 12.19% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
  10. Applovin Corporation APP stock gained 11.82% last week. It continued upward momentum following strong Q1 earnings and tariff truce tailwinds.

Photo via Shutterstock

