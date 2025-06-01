Temu Parent PDD, Regeneron Pharmaceutical And Burlington Stores Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (May 26-May 30): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Summit Therapeutics stock declined after announcing topline results from its Phase 3 HARMONi trial.
- Regeneron Pharmaceutical shares fell after mixed results from its AERIFY-1 and AERIFY-2 studies for smoker's lung disease.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s SMMT stock declined 29.32% after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HARMONi trial.
- Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. PDD shares tumbled 19.44% after President Trump said China had violated its agreement with the U.S. Additionally, a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated most of the tariffs imposed by Trump.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN shares fell 17.86% after the company and Sanofi said the AERIFY-1 study met its primary endpoint, but the AERIFY-2 study did not.
- Booz Allen Hamilton BAH dipped 17.72% after Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and lowered its price forecast from $140 to $120.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA stock declined 16.74% after the company reported first-quarter financial results and provided cautious forward-looking commentary. Multiple analysts also lowered price forecasts following the report.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK shares were down 16.31%, possibly amid overall market strength, after President Trump had delayed 50% EU tariffs until July.
- Copart, Inc. CPRT dipped 15.13% last week. The stock continued its decline after reporting a third-quarter revenue miss.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO shares decreased 13.90% despite a second-quarter earnings beat. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price forecast from $110 to $76.
- Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL stock fell 12.89%.
- HP Inc. HPQ stock was down 12.63% after it reported mixed second-quarter earnings and cut its outlook. Additionally, several firms cut their respective price forecasts on the stock.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL stock declined 11.90% after its first-quarter results. Additionally, several firms revised their respective price forecasts on the stock.
